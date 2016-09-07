Advanced Health and Education Releases New Substance Abuse Assessment Quiz

For Immediate Release: 10-29-2015

Are You at Risk for Addiction?

Take Advanced Health and Education’s New Quiz to Find Out

New Jersey addiction care leader Advanced Health and Education has launched an assessment to help visitors gauge their vulnerability to substance use disorder and chemical dependency. The quick yet comprehensive quiz was designed to help site visitors and their loved ones identify their level of risk for drug and alcohol abuse. It is a self-administered diagnostic tool that can very well be the first step to visitors and their family members getting the help they need for addiction.

“It’s a truism today that the first step toward recovery from substance abuse is recognizing the existence of a problem,” said Advanced Health’s Vice President of Digital Marketing, David Curtis. “Our new substance abuse self-assessment quiz will therefore be a valuable tool for many people. Entirely private and requiring only a few minutes to complete, it is going to provide some valuable perspective to those who take it.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that in 2013, approximately 23 million Americans needed treatment for substance use disorder, but less than 11 percent actually received it. Many who went without treatment did so because they lacked the awareness necessary to recognize their own problems. Assessment tools like ours help people rely on experts and definitive criteria to help them identify risk and take the necessary steps toward treatment.

About Advanced Health and Education

Located in Eatontown, NJ, Advanced Health and Education provides comprehensive, evidence-based treatment to adult men and women and professionals suffering from substance abuse disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders. Our expert clinicians and support staff are committed to helping our clients overcome addiction and live the lives they deserve. At our state-of-the-art facilities, clients have access to a full range of both traditional and alternative therapies, including chiropractic services, acupuncture, and yoga. Integrating physical health and mental health is essential to the recovery process, and we strive to help clients heal on all levels.

