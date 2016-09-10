Are You Getting Enough Antioxidants? Find Out Why You Should Be And How

Antioxidants are an essential part of a healthy diet. Unfortunately, the vast majority of people do not get enough of them. This article discusses why everyone should make the effort to consume a healthy amount of antioxidants, and the best ways to do so.

Why Antioxidants Are Vital To Good Health

Antioxidants so important because are pretty much the only way to remove free radicals from the body. Free radicals come from harmful chemicals, and radiation from the sun. They are the main cause of aging and tissue degeneration, and also lead to cancer. Science has not found an artificial way to combat them, so bringing natural antioxidants into your diet is essential to anti aging and cancer prevention.

What Are The Most Common Sources

Fruits and green vegetables are the most accessible, nutritious ways to get antioxidants. Most people can find some type of fresh produce they enjoy, and should make every effort to work them into their diet. The fruits with the most antioxidants are grapes, blueberries, and pomegranates. Nuts also have high concentrations, as well as beans and whole grains. The only good source in the meat group is fresh fish. The fresher the food, the more antioxidants it will retain.

The Single Best Way To Get Needed Antioxidants

Matcha green tea powder has the highest occurring concentration of antioxidants of any food. It is a specially prepared type of green tea that comes in powdered form. It is high in chlorophyll, amino acids, and powerful grade of antioxidants called catechins. The amount of antioxidants in matcha far exceeds even the best fruits and vegetables. It also improves mental focus and memory, promotes a state of calm, and is a natural calorie burner.

Due to the high amount of amino acids present, matcha tea is rich and sweet. This has made widely enjoyed as a tea, but it can be used in other foods as well. It is a popular flavor of ice cream, and can be added to fruit smoothies and baked goods.

If you do not currently enjoy a diet rich in antioxidants, it is strongly recommended you start eating more of these foods. If you typically don’t eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, matcha is the best way to get the antioxidants you need.