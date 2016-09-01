Bitcoin Authority We Use Coins Reports Imminence of Exahash Milestone

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONTREAL — We Use Coins reported that the computing power of the distributed Bitcoin network will shortly grow beyond one quintillion hash calculations per second and far exceeding the combined power of all the world’s existing supercomputers. The global Bitcoin network already calculates more than 700 quadrillion hashes per second making it the most secure blockchain technology in the world. With the bitcoin price poised to finish 2015 about 40% higher for the year this ensures even more hashing capacity will be brought online soon and the much-anticipated exahash barrier will be crossed in the very near future.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for those who are interested in Bitcoin and other decentralized virtual currencies,” a representative said, “The computational power of the network more than doubled over the course of 2015, with a number of major players making big entrances onto the scene. We expect total hashing power to grow past one quintillion hashes per second soon and it is a moment that is going to make for a major milestone for this thriving worldwide blockchain community.”

The security and viability of the distributed Bitcoin network rests upon the fact that participating computers must complete challenging computational tasks and there are no shortcuts possible due to the proof of work algorithm that must be satisfied in order for their contributions to be recognized as legitimate by others. The result is a cryptographically provable immutable ledger of all transactions that have ever taken place in using the Bitcoin blockchain technology.

Machines that are the first to find verifiable blocks meeting certain mathmatical requirements are rewarded with prizes denominated in the virtual currency. This makes bitcoin mining an appealing way of earning money for those with the specialized equipment. At the present time, around 700 quadrillion individual hashes are calculated every second by the mining devices connected to the worldwide blockchain network. We Use Coins analysts expect this number to climb beyond 1,000 quadrillion hashes per second, or one exahash, in the first part of 2016.

That moment will stand as an important milestone for the maturing virtual currency, a sign that major investments into bitcoin mining equipment have become even more attractive than in years past. With unused bitcoin mining capacity of hundreds of quadrillions of hashes per second and more still to come online in the near future the growth for the Bitcoin network through 2016 is likely to be even more impressive.

In addition to reporting on such important developments, We Use Coins is also an important source of information for those interested in getting started with Bitcoin. Articles at the site are targeted at everyone from complete beginners to advanced users, with common questions like “what is bitcoin” being answered in straightforward, accessible ways.

