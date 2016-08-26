Changing Your Drinking Water Could be the Healthier Choice

Would you change your drinking water if you knew it would make you healthier? It’s not extremely well known how the benefits of drinking alkaline water can deter disease. There are reports that a body that is more alkaline than acidic is a healthier body. It may sound as though you have to be a scientist to understand the differences in alkaline and acidity, but you don’t. You’ll read about ORPs, negative, positive, antioxidants and free radicals. You’ve probably read reports about how as a person ages the cells in the body do not replenish quite as fast as they used to. Because of this, a person begins to age.

There are products out on the market, such as antioxidants in a supplement form that people can take in the hopes that they will aid the cells in their plight of expiring before the body can make more cells. Studies are also being done on the water people drink and how the alkaline water is better for them than the normal tap water obtained from city municipalities. It’s also being stated in various reports that an acidic body is one that is especially prone to disease, therefore, it seems to make common sense to try and find a way to have a body that is more alkaline than acidic in order to remain healthy.

You may also have heard the term ‘oxidation’ and ‘PH level’ of the body. Water with a higher PH value is more alkaline with a negative ORP (oxygen reduction potential) meaning it’s healthier for the body. As to the term oxidation, if you’ve ever been working outside and left nails out by mistake, by the time you found them they were brown with rust; this is oxidation. In the body, as the cells get older, they oxidize or, rust. Companies also claim to manufacture shampoos that won’t bother your eyes if it gets into them, but they simply create a shampoo with the same PH level as the eye.

Keep in mind that the body does need acid. For instance, if a person has a fungus on the scalp, they’re probably using shampoos that are too alkaline. It’s very important to understand the terms alkaline and acidity. As far as changing waters, if you want to benefit from drinking alkaline water, purchase a water ionizer that will put out alkaline water.