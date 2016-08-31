DogNation Announces Their Second Annual Best Friend’s Friend Dog Shelter Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Etowah, TN)—Although the U.S. does not keep official statistics on the number of dogs without permanent families, it is estimated that there are nearly 4 million dogs currently making their home in shelters, pounds, or rescue facilities. Unfortunately, statistics show that nearly 60 percent of these dogs will end up being euthanized because rescue organizations simply cannot afford to keep them.

It is with these startling statistics in mind that DogNation, a premier resource for information about dogs, is announcing their second annual Best Friend’s Friend Contest. The purpose of this contest is to provide dog shelters and rescues an opportunity to receive up to a $500 donation to support their efforts. Nominations will be received through midnight eastern time on December 31st, 2015. Voting will take place throughout January and February 2016.

Rodney Blow, the owner of DogNation, stated “There are millions of dogs in shelters and rescues across the country. However, these organizations can only help as many dogs as their budget will allow. DogNation’s Best Friend’s Friend Contest is our way of doing our part to help local efforts to keep as many dogs safe and healthy as possible. Anyone can go to our website and fill out our shelter nomination form. We will welcome all nominations through December 2015. In January and February 2016, we will open voting polls to our readers, who will select the top three shelters to receive money and prizes from DogNation.”

Blow goes on to say, “Contestants should note that shelters and rescues must be US charitable organizations. In addition, each of them should currently have a website online. First place winners will receive a gold medal for display on their website, a permanent link on our winner’s page, and a $500 donation. Our second place contest winner will receive a silver medal, permanent winner’s page link, and a $300 donation. Third place winners will get a bronze medal, a permanent winner’s page link, and a $100 donation.”

“We love dogs, and we know that there are people working with shelters and rescues all over the country who love them as much as we do. This contest is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the men and women who give dogs a safe place to live and the love and care they need to thrive.”

DogNation is an information portal providing information on man's best friend – the dog. Rodney Blow, the owner of DogNation, has dedicated himself to ensuring that no dog is ever left behind. He believes that all dogs are deserving of a good loving home. As an advocate of dog adoption and a supporter or local rescue shelters, Rodney has created DogNation as a go-to resource for those who want to help ensure that all dogs live a long, healthy life full of love and companionship.

