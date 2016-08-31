Features to Look for in a Alkaline Water Pitcher

Everything from alkaline diets to alkaline water has become popular in recent years. There are many different benefits to drinking alkaline water and having a filtered water system installed in your home. However, if you want to still get the benefits of filtered water when you are away from home, whether at the ballpark or on vacation, you will want to purchase a santevia alkaline water pitcher to take with you.

There are so many of these water pitchers on the market today however, that it can get confusing to choose the right one for you. Below you will find some of the features that you will want to look for in the alkaline water pitcher that you choose to benefit you and your family.

Cost to Replace the Filter

You need to check the price of the filters for your pitcher before you buy it. Sometimes you can buy a product for a great price, but when it comes to replace parts for it, you pay twice what you paid for the product itself.

Ease of Use

You don’t want a water pitcher that is so complicated it takes you hours just to read the instructions. You want one that is easy to use, easy to clean, and just easy on your family completely. Make sure that the filter is easy to replace as well when you are inspecting the pitcher.

Determine Size and Style

The size of the pitcher you choose should depend on who is going to be using it. There are also some that can be kept in the fridge, so you want to choose one that doesn’t take up much room. As for style, you will want something that looks attractive on your counter, if you intend to keep it there. The size and style you want is actually up to you and your preferences.

These are just a few of the things you will want to make sure of when you are choosing your alkaline water pitcher. From determining the size of the pitcher to seeing how easy it is to use, you should be fine following these tips.