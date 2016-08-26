Following the Enchanting Paths of the Meridian Lines in Energy Therapy

The Universe is made up of incredibly dense and free-floating elements that go beyond a human being’s wildest imagination. All of these elements, spirits, and minerals are held together by Chi. It is the energy source of the Universe, and it is constantly flowing. The study and exploration of the energy healing source inevitably revolve around understanding, following, and exploring chi.

The energy in the body is propelled through lines. These lines or tubes are known as meridian lines, and they mark the locations in which the chi can best be directed. In some areas, the meridian lines are quickly redirected, and a master in energy therapy can propel the energy and establish a sense of calming oneness. These are known as meridian points. What are some popular meridian points?

The most common are in the chest, hands, and forehead. Chinese historians have affiliated a number of significant meridian lines in the body. They are all meticulously balanced through the duality of yin and yang. The meridian lines continue through a yin resource and a yang resource. For example, the heart is associated with yin. The small intestines are designated yang. The meridian lines are organized in a way where the chi is drawn through yin and yang indefinitely.

The meridian lines are organized in perfect symmetry. There are about 10 main meridian points in the body. The two above are well-known, but meridian points can also be followed in the lungs, liver, stomach, spleen, and kidney.

Many Chinese masters have even isolated when the chi is likely to be most present within a particular meridian point. The stomach is infused with chi between 7 am and 9 am for most people. Therapy can now use that information to their advantage. One example is tapping therapy. During this time, a person can tap on their stomach and focus their anxieties away. They can meditate and allow for a greater resonance with healthy thoughts and low stress. These major points all have associated times. The tapping therapy is one of many energy source therapies that can make incredible progress for someone mentally and/or physically sick.