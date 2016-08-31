Go Wild Water Park Opens in Umhlanga with Multiturf Artificial Grass Throughout

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DURBAN, South Africa — The country’s newest and most eagerly anticipated family fun venue opened to the public on Dec. 5, an event made possible in part by the versatile, low-maintenance artificial turf provided by Multiturf, a local company that serves all of South Africa. With the launch of the Go Wild water park at the Gateway shopping center, Durban locals and visitors alike gain a great new way to cool off and have some well-deserved fun. Multiturf’s artificial grass is a key component of the new theme park, with an underlying shock pad system making for safe places for kids of all ages to run around and a lack of dirt, dust, and mud keeping the park’s water clean, clear, and refreshing.

“We’re happy to report that we have successfully completed one of our most important projects yet, providing artificial turf for the brand new Go Wild theme park at the Gateway shopping center,” Multiturf owner Phill Hunter said, “This wonderful new park is going to make the Durban area an even more enjoyable place to visit or to live. We’re proud of what we have accomplished alongside the others who have made this opening possible and happy to report that early impressions have been extremely positive.”

Coming in essentially tied for second with Cape Town in terms total metropolitan-area population in South Africa, the greater Durban area is one of the country’s top destinations for tourists. With dozens of beautiful beaches and an especially pleasant climate to offer, the city and its surroundings have long enjoyed the favor of visitors from elsewhere in South Africa, the rest of the continent, and the world in general.

While a number of communities in the area attract such attention, the town of Umhlanga just north of Durban itself is a perennial standout. The just-opened Go Wild theme park at the Gateway shopping center there will therefore be a major draw in an area which already sees steady tourism, with locals being just as excited about the opening of the new attraction.

As one of South Africa’s leading artificial turf companies, Multiturf has been a key contributor to making the brand new water park an assured success. Multiturf experts specified and installed artificial grass throughout the new park, laying down safe, water-friendly surfaces that are comfortable to walk upon and entirely maintenance free.

At the same time, artificial grass price benefits also kept the up-front costs of the project down, allowing its owners to stretch their resources even further in creating a park that will keep tourists and Durban-area locals entertained for many years to come. Those interested can learn more about the many advantages of Multiturf’s products at the company’s website.

