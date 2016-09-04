How to Get Glowing Skin Naturally in Five Smart (and Affordable!) Ways

It does not take a thick wallet and a big investment to get a soft glowing complexion. In truth, there are many natural ways to get glowing skin. Some are modern versions of old wise tales while others take some good old-fashioned common sense. But, there are some amazing ways to get that tender glow that all women (and even men) are looking for. Below is a list of the five things anyone can do, right at this moment, on how to get glowing skin naturally.

Use Organic Vegetable Oils on Skin

There is something to be said for organic products. They use purely natural ingredients and plant-based items instead of man-made chemicals. Though “organic” is a pretty big buzz word now, it works for improving skin tone.

Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine

There are millions of reasons to avoid the two aforementioned items. A soft skin complexion is added to the list. Both alcohol and caffeine absorb water and cause people to become dehydrated. This has an obvious effect on skin coloration. It dries up the skin and causes it to flake and discolor over time.

Dry Brushing

Dry skin actually impedes the coloration of the skin. Dry brushing is a little rougher, and those who use a wet brush will have to get used to it. But, the main purpose of a dry brush is to remove loose skin flakes that cause the skin to lighten up and appear dry.

Drink Lots of Water

In any article about staying healthy, there seems to be a mention of drinking water. Water is a lifeline. It can never be said enough.

Cold Water Rinsing

It feels so great to flash a handful of warm water upon the face. It really does, and no one would deny that. But, cold water is actually better for skin tone. Hot water actually dries the skin out. Cold water retains moisture. It is absorbed by the skin more, which makes sense. A feeling of cold water seems to reverberate and melt into the skin. Warm water feels good, but it doesn’t last long.

There is a common theme to the above things anyone can do to improve the color and glow of their skin. It all seems to come down to remaining hydrated. Staying hydrated cannot e overstated enough.