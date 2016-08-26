Pixelate Showcases WordPress Web Design and Affiliate Program for Business Websites

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Atlanta, GA)– Over one billion people access the internet with a mobile device and nearly 60% of the time a person spends online is now via their mobile device instead of a laptop or computer. Industry experts agree, this means businesses need to have a mobile website customers can easily browse on a smartphone or tablet. According to research, 70% of searches led to action within an hour of the search when done on a mobile device.

Many businesses prefer to find an affordable web design which includes a mobile component. According to statistics, a person is more likely to make a purchase on a mobile device. Additionally, by providing a mobile component to their website, the business is able to rank higher in Google search results. This occurs because the algorithm Google uses to rank websites has recently been updated to give a higher preference to mobile devices.

Sinoun Chea, the founder of Pixelate, strives to help businesses and others create the website they need. “We are professionals passionate about web technology and committed to constantly improving our services.” This improvement has led to a responsive web design program to offer mobile-friendly websites and an affiliate program to give back to those who share their experience and encourage others to take advantage of the services offered by Pixelate.

Pixelate uses the WordPress platform to design and build a business website for their customers. The website is designed around a theme of their choosing and customizations are made accordingly to fit the business’s branding standard. According to Pixelate, the websites designed are not only perfect for businesses, but also for individuals, non-profits, artists, hobbyists, bloggers, and anyone else who wants a responsive website they can be proud of.

“We do all of the hard work,” stated Chea, “and we offer customization services so anyone can obtain the website they want. We make sure the entire process is stress-free and we pride ourselves on the top-notch customer service all clients receive.”

In response to clients who refer others to use these web design services, Pixelate created a web design affiliate program. Those who refer others can earn $75 for each sale referred and the new client can obtain 10% off one of the packages for being referred.

Industry experts agree, the future of online sales is going to be largely based on mobile sales. Businesses and others who want to be sure browsers can reach them easily will want to use a web design service that offers the customization needed and the ability to create a mobile component for their website.

About Pixelate:

Pixelate is a website design company who creates websites based on the WordPress platform. The company offers customers an easy way to choose a theme and package for the design. The website is then built in 48 hours or less. Pixelate was founded by WordPress experts to fulfill a demand for much simpler web design services. The company also offers managed hosting services for those who use their web design services so the business can acquire everything they need in one location.

Media Contact:

Sinoun Chea

hello@pixelatewp.com

741 Monroe DR NE

Atalanta, GA 30308

(404) 590-2133

Source: http://finance.cbs42.com/inergize.wiat/news/read/24835365