Primo Print Launches New 32PT Triplexed Business Cards with Colored Core

(Charlotte, NC) Primo Print launches The ModCard™, a card consisting of three layers of the highest quality uncoated card stock. The layers are glued together, resulting in a thickness of 32 points, and the center layer is done in black to offer a distinctive edge to the cards. Thank to the full color offset printing process at 500 line screen, this product provides the finest print quality available.

“Individuals wishing to know more about this new product will benefit greatly from the free sample pack currently being offered. This pack features amazing examples of the impactful product and it comes right to the consumer’s doorstep. Anyone wishing to know more about the entire line of Primo Print products may also request samples of all items, as this allows consumers to see exactly what we have to offer,” Steven Wendt, spokesperson for Primo Print, declares.

One major benefit of 32PT business cards involves the longevity of the cards. This type of business card provides a substantial and solid material that is extremely durable. The card projects a professional image and enhances a company’s brand identity, while exceeding the expectations of customers. A business card needs to enhance the company’s image, and this type of card succeeds in that area.

“What makes this type of card stand out from its competitors is the colored edge. This edge provides a sleek and modern look to the card, allowing it to stand out from others in the crowd. Clients find they can select from various sizes, including traditional 2″ x 3.5″, slim cut 1.5″ x 3.5″ and European dimension cards (2.125″ x 3.375″), printed single or double sided. Clients may upload their own design or request one be created by the company for an additional fee,” Wendt continues.

Business cards serve many purposes. Not only do they serve as a form of advertising, they provide a company with credibility. The card implies the company is honest, reliable and trustworthy, as a company otherwise wouldn’t put their name and number on a tangible item. In addition, when a customer has a business card, they are less likely to forget about the company when they need products or services the company offers.

“Request the free ModCard™ sample pack today to see how this card differs from others offered today. Consumers who do so are very impressed with the quality. When they see the low prices offered through Primo Print, they won’t want to purchase from anyone else,” Wendt promises.

Primo Print remains the trusted source for a company’s printing needs. From business cards to postcards, they provide everything a client needs to promote their business. This online printer offers foil, custom printing, silk laminated and spot UV products. Count on this company for quality products, competitive pricing and strong customer service.

