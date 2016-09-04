There are many factors to consider when selecting an adolescent residential treatment center for a son or daughter between the ages of 12 and 18. Parents have to find a center that will suit the therapy needs of the adolescent, the academic needs, the supervision levels, the recreational and physical needs, and any additional medical needs. It can be an overwhelming process, so parents should enlist the help of the family physician, the current counselor(s), the psychiatrist, oversight organizations, and even the internet. Professionals involved in the adolescent’s care can provide guidelines, recommendations, and referrals. They can also review information gathered about centers and explain the strengths and weaknesses of each.

A treatment center that offers many different therapies will be better equipped to meet the psychiatric needs of the adolescent. Group therapy should include open discussions, 12-step programs, workshops on social skills, community groups and leadership training. Other specialty groups can help those with specific issues such as grief and loss, trauma, boundary issues, anger management,attachment, and victim awareness. Individual counseling sessions should provide one-on-one attention to process sensitive issues and help the adolescent gain insight into his specific behavior. Substance counseling is important to address issues with drugs or alcohol. Family therapy should also be available when appropriate. Parents can search online for types of therapy offered at specific centers. Many have detailed websites, so it is easy to look for info at Red Rock Canyon School, for example.

Academics should be varied to engage the resident, challenge him, and provide creative outlets. Some centers focus strictly on a standard curriculum, while others offer more opportunities. Vocational training is available at some centers, as is music, dance, photography, creative writing, and video editing. Physical activity is important to keep residents active and healthy. A fitness center, a gymnasium, outdoor activities, and a yoga studio can provide opportunities for different interests. Access to medical care is essential in a residential setting. Some centers provide licensed staff on the premises at all times and have medical professionals on staff. Nurses, counselors, psychiatrists, and pediatricians are available on a regular basis to keep residents safe and healthy. Parents who need to select a residential treatment center can contact the admissions department for information regarding criteria and financial aid options.