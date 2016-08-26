The Best Advice About Resources I’ve Ever Written

Animals Have Rights, Too

Animals kill for food, but some men kill just for the pleasure of it.

In ages past, men and beasts intermingled freely. But as civilization began moving farther outward, conflicts became inevitable and troubles began. The lion and the lamb are friends no more but sworn enemies.

Any harm done to another is a bad thing and no excuse is acceptable. All the religions teach that God loves all His creatures and wants them to live in harmony. A basic Hindu teaching declares that everything and everyone, even animals are parts of the One Supreme Being, and that all men and animals are brothers.

Just by looking at animals, we realize that we are not at all so different from them. Animals are just like any human – they can be happy and sad, peaceful and friendly, or mad, jealous, angry and vengeful. Because we are created by the same God, our Father, it is only right that we should love and respect animals, even though they are not human. Yet, in many ways, we do not do what we are supposed to do. In scientific researches, innocent animals are subjected to all forms of torture usually resulting to their death for the benefit of man.

Animal rights advocates work toward the legislation and enforcement of laws that guarantee animal rights and protect them against all forms of abuse. There have been many successes as in the laws relating to animal abuse and in the illegal hunting especially of endangered species.

There used to hordes of large and small animals roaming the plains, but indiscriminate killings have reduced their numbers. Fewer and fewer wild animals now roam freely. In this world, God has created us superior to our fellow-brother-creatures but at the same time, He has tasked us to care for them and protect them. But instead, we disobey and abuse animals and kill them for no reason.

Incredible but true. Since early times, animals and men have been helping one another. Billions upon billions of ants help recycle our soil, they ward off harmful pests and help increase our crop yields. The plants that provide food for us might not have survived if not for ants that helped to cultivate the soil they grow on. An added bonus offering by bees is honey. Cattle provide us with milk and cheese products. Many plant varieties owe much to birds for helping them to grow and propagate. Many pet dogs and cats have proven to be much loved friends. Police dogs help in crime prevention and search operations, guide dogs serve as the eyes to the blind, the sick and elderly.

In appreciation, many are now actively involved in various animal care and animal rights programs.

But there is much, much more that needs to be done.

Source: the humane society of the united states