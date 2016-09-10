The Key Elements of Great Aircrafts

Gassing up in the Skies: Aerial Refueling

Aerial refueling goes by a lot of different kinds of names such as tanking, air to air refueling, and also in flight refueling but basically this means refueling while flying and this is a typically a military maneuver where a tanker will refuel another plane.

There is quite a few different kinds of purposes for this technique and some of them will include improving the loiter time of the plane so it can fly around a station or airport longer, it can be used to make the range of the aircraft longer, and it can also be used to keep the plane in the air for a longer period of time. Aerial refueling can keep planes up in the sky almost forever but there are still some other factors that you will have to keep into mind such as the fatigue of the crew and then some engine issues like oil consumption which has to be replaced like a car. The military uses aerial refueling for a lot of different kinds of purposes most notably allowing planes to take off with heavier loads because when a plane is on the ground with a full tank of gas it simply cannot take off with as much weight because the fuel is heavy but by having less fuel they can carry more weight and then just simply top off while they are already in the sky. This method is also used to help planes reduce the amount of runway they need to get airborne because they do not have to carry as much weight and fuel due to the fact they can simply gas up in the sky. Also believe it or not but aerial refueling can help improve the consumption of fuels being used by planes as well especially when they are flying more than three thousand and five hundred miles.

Aerial refueling can help improve the fuel consumption by around forty percent for flights that are longer distance which is pretty amazing when you think about it because that is almost half a tank of fuel saved.

There is a lot of aspects that you will have to keep into mind regarding aerial refueling such as the fact that there are two different kinds of refueling and the first method that is used is called the probe and drogue and this system is more common because it is adaptable to different aircraft and then the second method is the flying boom which can refuel faster but it needs to have an operator station that is actually dedicated to this.

Typically the tanker will be designed for a certain kind of refueling but if the probe and drogue system is used on the tanker then it can refuel a number of different kinds of aircraft easily. And that is everything that you will need to know regarding aerial refueling and its many different purposes.

