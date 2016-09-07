The Law Offices Of Joseph M. Lichtenstein Wins 9.3 Million Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Mineola, NY)– The website of Law Offices Of Joseph M. Lichtenstein ( recently announced that their attorneys were able to win $9.3 million in damages for a child who suffered serious injuries after medical professionals failed to diagnose him with a “serious bacterial infection” or an “SBI,” which became disseminated meningitis. At 5 months old, Jacob’s family took him to California to visit his mother’s family for the Christmas holidays. While there, Jacob developed a fever of 105.5 and was taken to the emergency room of a local community hospital.

After a medical workup had been performed, the family informed the medical staff that they had to catch an overnight flight back to New York and were advised that they could leave with the caveat that Jacob needed to see a pediatrician as soon as the plane landed in New York. Following the medical team’s advice, Jacob’s family brought him to a pediatrician in New York when they arrived. The doctor misdiagnosed Jacob with a virus, and told the mother to give him Tylenol and Motrin to reduce his fever, and nothing more.

“Unfortunately, things did not get better. In fact, they quickly got worse,” said Joseph M. Lichtenstein, the firm’s lead attorney. “The next morning, Jacob’s mom watched in horror as he had what she believes was a seizure. Panicked, she quickly woke his father, who witnessed the end of the seizure as Jacob became stiff as a board and his eyes rolled back. Not understanding why this was happening, they immediately took Jacob to the Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center at Long Island Jewish Hospital.”

The medical professionals at the hospital were concerned about Jacob’s 185 heart rate, his 54 breaths per second respiratory rate, and his pain score of “4”. The evidence in the case revealed that the physician in charge took most of the information about Jacob’s symptoms and seizure from his father, who spoke very little English, with no translator present. As a result, the doctor recorded inaccurate information even though she had ready access to a translator. Two minutes after speaking with Jacob’s father, the physician ordered his discharge without repeating vital sign testing.

As Lichtenstein goes on to say, “The emergency room misdiagnosed Jacob with a ‘viral syndrome’, even though it was the 4th day of his fever, but he had absolutely no viral symptoms. Of course, four days later Jacob’s symptoms were much worse, and his family brought him back to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with disseminated meningitis. As a direct result of the failure to diagnose and treat Jacob at the time of his first visit to Long Island Jewish Hospital, he developed severe hearing loss. At the age of 5, he now has severe cognitive, speech, and language delays.”

As explains, the defendants never offered the family more than $100,000 to settle the case. “Fortunately, the jury had more compassion for this family. They gave Jacob’s family $9,300,000, including $7,000,000 for his pain and suffering for the rest of his life. We pursued this case with passion because we believe that Jacob deserves justice for the physical, mental, emotional, and financial anguish he has had, and which he will have to suffer in the future. Our team is grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role in helping him get the compensation he truly deserves.”

