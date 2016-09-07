Trusted and Effective FDA Approved Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women and Men

People that suffer from thinning hair may find it challenging to have a healthy self-esteem. Who doesn’t want a healthy head of hair? Men and women can develop hair loss as they get older. Often, people feel young and vibrant on the inside, but thinning hair makes it difficult to reflect that attitude on the outside. It is important to find a solution that really works when trying to regrow hair. There are many products on the market that promise to regrow hair, but it is very difficult to know which product to trust and try. Provillus is a high-quality, trusted, and FDA approved product designed to be effective in hair regrowth, but people may still wonder does provillus work?

Men that suffer from male pattern baldness, or MPB, should know this condition has been proven to be genetic. Research shows that when men in the same family all have a bald spot on the crown of their head, genetic MPB is most likely the cause. This news can be devastating for younger men starting to notice their hair is not quite as thick as it had been in the past. This condition is called Androgenetic Alopecia and is the most common cause of baldness in men. Women also suffer from baldness or thinning hair, and this can be even more devastating, since women are expected to have healthy long, flowing hair. For women, hair loss is usually hereditary or hormonal. Provillus can also be effective in helping women resolve their hair loss issues.

Provillus was first created as a blood pressure medication, but was proven to be ineffective in lowering blood pressure. However, it caused hair growth as a side effect in those that used it. The FDA then approved it for a hair loss treatment. Minoxidil is the generic name for Provillus and is available in regular and extra-strength formulas. There are also separate solutions for men and women. With proper and regular use, Provillus can help women and men regrow hair. A research study done on men using Provillus showed hair growth in 85% percent of men in 16 weeks. For women, 60% of the patients in the study showed hair growth in 32 weeks of use. These types of facts are essential when it comes to finding an effective treatment for hair loss.