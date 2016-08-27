What No One Knows About Dentists

How to Find the Right Dentist

Picking the right dentist for you and the family is important. You want someone who makes you feel comfortable and is also well-trained trained to give you the dentistry you need. Find a dentist who is affiliated with a reputable office located conveniently with respect to your home or work. The dentists’ credentials should be available on the web.

Qualifications

A qualified dentists is either a doctor of dental surgery (DDS) or a doctor of dental medicine (DMD). The two degrees are equivalent – they both require no less than two years of pre-dental college work, and then four years of dental school. Dentists need to pass national and state exams prior to being licensed.

Specialties

Dentists can also be board-certified as specialists in particular focused branches of dentistry. Dentists, to become specialists, have to take up advanced training and schoolwork for two additional years. Some of the more common recognized dental specialties include oral and maxillofacial surgery and pathology; prosthodontics or restorative treatments such as crowns, bridges and dentures; and pedodontics or pediatric dentistry.

Hygienists

A dental hygienist or assistant usually performs routine cleanings. The hygienist have a designation of RDH (Registered Dental Hygienist) or RDHEF (Registered Dental Hygienist with Extended Functions). A dental assistant’s tasks could include assisting a dentist during a procedure, taking x-rays, setting up anesthesia and doing other general tasks.

Questions to Ask

When you come and see a new dentist, never hesitate to ask questions, such as:

> How long has the practice been around?

> How trained and experienced is the dentist in terms of the type of procedure you need?

> Which dental associations is does the dentist belong to?

> Does the dentist offer emergency care?

Fees

Definitely, you should not pick a dentist because of price alone, but you do have to understand the costs prior to getting treatment. If you are insured, let the office help you in terms of sorting out what your plan covers and what your out-of-pocket expenses may be.

What You Can Expect

Your dentist and the entire office staff must be kind and considerate. They should be concerned about preventive care, advising you for such things as comprehensive dental exams, routine cleanings, x-rays, periodontal exams, etc., all of which are helpful in keeping you from getting pricey repair procedures later on. The dentist must discuss his findings with you and provide recommendations as needed.

Several dentists would rather not schedule cleanings at the same time as a new patient complete exam. That’s because x-rays and a thorough exam will be needed to tell what kind of cleaning is most clinically suitable for your specific oral care needs. For example, should periodontal disease be detected, the patient may require far more than a regular mouth cleaning.

Source: Seattle Dentist Downtown