Which Melatonin Dosage Is Right For You?

When treating insomnia, doctors take a more natural approach for patients with a more organic lifestyle. This is why Melatonin is a forerunner in treatment options. After all the hormone, Melatonin is a naturally-occurring substance. When you make the choice to take this supplement, the doctor must arrive at the right melatonin doseage to treat your insomnia properly.

Which Dosage Will Help You

The effects of Melatonin include varying levels of sleepiness. The right level determines how quickly you’ll fall asleep. This is the starting point for most doctors when arriving at the precise dosage. In most cases, they’ll start with 0.1 or 0.3 milligrams. The severity of your insomnia plays a role in this initial amount.

The doctor assesses the effects after a few days. Since Melatonin is a supplement and not a narcotic, there isn’t a long waiting period. The doctor can gauge these results within three days in most instances.

Increasing the Dosage

If the doctor determines that an adjustment is needed, the next dosage ranges between one and three milligrams. You should take the supplement at least one hour before you want to go to sleep. You should also stop eating or drinking at this time. Food and beverages contribute to sleep disturbances.

Severe cases of insomnia in which this moderate dosage range doesn’t help require a higher level. This dosage value could range from three up to six milligrams per night. If this dosage is still ineffective, the doctor may seek other options.

Is There an Underlying Cause

With insomnia, some patients have underlying medical conditions. Physical diseases such as cancer and high blood pressure could contribute to the frequency of insomnia. Pain is the prime factor for these conditions. When this is the case, the doctor must treat these symptoms first.

Insomnia presents a multitude of problems for sufferers. This could include a reduction in their quality of life. With the correct dosage, Melatonin could help these patients achieve their best night’s sleep ever. However, the doctor must monitor the effects to ensure that it is safe for the patient. If you wish to learn more about safe dosages of this supplement, you can find more information through additional articles available to you.