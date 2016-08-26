Why not learn more about Investments?

Primary Stock Market: An Introduction

Primary Market is a part of the capital market which deals with current securities. It is also being called as New Issue Market. By selling fresh bonds or shares, both the public sector and or private sector organizations can accumulate funds. Normally, small or medium scale companies involves themselves in the market of current securities in order to broaden the scope of their businesses. Underwriting is the selling process of new securities to investors. Expenses of the securities are added with the commission earned by security dealers. A lot of official procedures are needed before a security can be sold. These are some of the main aspects of Primary Markets:

It is the market that handles with fresh long-term securities, and not the existing ones. This means, these are the securities which are sold for the very first time in the Primary Market.

The securities are sold by the companies right away to the interested investors. Even so, it is not exactly like in the Second Market.

New security certificates are provided to the investors once they have given money to the company.

The companies utilize the funds from selling companies by starting a new business or expanding the current ones.

In the economy, it helps assist the building of capital. Which means, it affects the economic part to great lengths.

It does not cover other new long-term outside finance sources such as loans from financial institutions.

Only the genuine bearer of the securities is eligible to possess the sold issues or securities.

The primary source of any updates regarding the incoming shares is the Primary Market. In the Primary Market, the securities can be provided using any of the following methods:

Primary public offering: This refers to the private companies initially selling the securities to the public sector. Normally, young and small companies are a member of Primary Market. Although, large-scale private companies that seek to be publicly dealt also become a member of this trading area.

Rights release for existing companies: This pertains to a distinctive shelf registration or shelf offering. Under a particular time and price, the shareholders possess the benefit of freedom to purchase a specified number of new shares from the firm under these rights. It is the complete opposite of primary public offering wherein the shares are supplied to the general public using the stock exchange.

Privileged issue: Issuance of shares are saved for the designated buyers. For illustration, the wage earners of the issuing company.

The investment banks provide a major key role in the Primary Market. They decide the initial price range for a specific security and then direct its sale to investors.

The securities are made known to the public. It is widely known as public issue or going public.

Source: investing