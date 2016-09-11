Why You Should Vape Instead of Smoke

Word on the street is that smoking is hazardous to your health. Of course it is, and everyone knows it. Smokers don’t want to be unhealthy, but since they are addicted to the ingredients in the cigarettes, quitting is not really an option for many. Today’s news has promoted a more healthy alternative for smokers; the action of vaping. Not only has vaping become one of the most popular alternatives to smoking cigarettes; it offers aromatherapy oils and flavors to more than satisfy smokers as they crush that last butt and opt for something better.

Within the vaping world, aromatherapy vaping has become a hot, new option for smokers. Even though aromatherapy itself has been around for thousands of years, the combination of vaping with it has been gaining popularity. It is better for smokers’ health and offers a plethora of aromatic flavors to produce a variety of feelings within the user.

A few examples of the different types of vapes and their effects:

Chamomile – when consumed through a vaping device, this oil leaves the user feeling relaxed. It is an excellent choice when one has a problem feeling anxious or suffers from indigestion. The flavor is soft and soothing and offers a refreshing feeling for the lungs.

Eucalyptus – detox your body and enjoy the smoking sensation. It also is a stimulant to the mind and aids in digestion.

Lavender – helps clear the mind and improve your mood.

Thyme – activates your cough into being more productive which helps clear your lungs. It’s a good alternative to over-the-counter chemical expectorants. It delivers the same relief.

Ginger – promotes more energy and an overall feeling of wellness.

Cloves – offers pain relief and helps the user relax.

There is an abundance of combinations of aromatherapy oils and flavors from which to choose. Experiment by mixing and matching them to find the options that make you feel better mentally and physically. Best of all, you will still have the sensation of smoking, but it won’t be bad for you.

So, if you are still smoking unhealthy, smelly cigarettes or cigars, consider trying the vape. You may find that you can indulge your body with the feeling of smoking without the hazards that accompany it. Economically, vaping is more beneficial. You will find that you are puffing less, but the effects are far better and longer lasting than that of smoking cigarettes.